NFL Insider Floats Bold Proposal For The XFL Season

Vince McMahon is 0-for-2 with the XFL, but maybe The Rock can save it from striking out for good. At least, that’s what one NFL insider believes.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, ProFootballTalk proposed an idea to bring the XFL back this coming fall as an alternative to college football. With a number of college football conferences canceling their seasons – including the MAC – PFT believes that the “XFL 3.0” could fill the void with college players.

“Find one city, form a hard bubble, and throw the doors open for high-end college players who won’t be playing college football in the fall of 2020,” PFT proposed. “They’d be able to play football in a secure environment, they’d be tested regularly, they’d get to play football, and (wait for it) they’d get paid.”

The XFL was forced to shut its doors mere days after suspending its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March. At the time, its ratings were among the best of any NFL competitor in decades.

But with dozens of college football programs and hundreds of games being canceled, there’s a unique window of opportunity for the XFL to fill the void.

Here's our item on the idea that, if there's no college football this fall, @TheRock should immediately relaunch @xfl2020 in a one-city bubble of eight, 12, or 16 teams https://t.co/tGs79Vj8Kc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 9, 2020

The XFL was purchased by a business consortium that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his longtime business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital for $15 million late last week. Given The Rock’s passion for football, the move immediately led to speculation that the XFL’s return was imminent.

Of course, putting up an entire football league in time for the fall would be a monumental undertaking. The hiring and re-hiring logistics alone would tank PFT’s idea – and that’s before the league gets to sign players.

As much as we’d love to see the XFL become a challenger to the NFL or NCAA, that’s not happening this fall.