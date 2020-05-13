Oliver Luck Was Reportedly Fired By The XFL For 3 Reasons

Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was fired by the startup league one day before it was announced that it was shuttering for good. He is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination.

Like the AAF the year before, the XFL didn’t make it through its first season. The league seemed to be on more solid footing than its rival in 2019. Still, it could not overcome the pandemic, and won’t be back for 2021.

Luck was hired as the league’s commissioner back in 2018, in anticipation of this year’s launch. He was a pretty major hire at the time, after serving as athletic director at West Virginia and executive vice president of the NCAA. His son is former Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck.

According to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, there are three major reasons for which McMahon’s lawyers claim that Oliver Luck was fired: his handling of the pandemic early on, the signing of controversial former NFL wide receiver Antonio Callaway, and his personal use of an XFL-issued iPhone. Those details were released in a legal filing today. So far, we haven’t seen a response from Luck’s camp.

*Personal use of a XFL-issued iPhone — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 13, 2020

Luck was fired on April 10, weeks after the league suspended play. It had hoped to return for 2021, but has since filed for bankruptcy.

The Callaway signing did go against what was initially an edict of the relaunched XFL. Despite the “Extreme” branding being borrowed from the first iteration, the league wanted to avoid players with legal issues. Callaway was a talented-if-troubled receiver for the Cleveland Browns, who was released late during the 2019 season after showing up late to games and practices multiple times. He was set to face a second suspension during the 2019 season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse at time of release.

We’ll have more on the Luck-McMahon lawsuit as it comes out.

