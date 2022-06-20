Oliver Luck, Vince McMahon Have Settled Their Lawsuit

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

More than two years after Vince McMahon fired Oliver Luck as XFL commissioner, the two parties have settled Luck's wrongful termination suit.

At the time of his dismissal, Luck said he was still owed the $24 million remaining on his contract. Terms of the settlement, which was reached last week, are unknown, according to Sports Business Journal.

The case was expected to go to trial next month, with jury selection set to begin July 11. Obviously, that's not going to happen now.

When McMahon fired Luck on April 9, 2020, he did so claiming it was for cause. Luck argued that McMahon simply wanted to avoid the contractually agreed upon payments because the XFL was about to fold and its parent company, Alpha Entertainment, was headed for bankruptcy.

McMahon eventually countersued Luck, and this whole messy situation appeared headed for court.

For whatever reasons, both sides did not want to endure the ugliness of a trial.