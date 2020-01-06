The new XFL is only a month away from beginning, and few quarterbacks in the upstart league are as high-profile as Cardale Jones. The Ohio State legend is suiting up for the DC Defenders this February, but he hasn’t forgotten the school that helped him get there.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jones posted a photo of his new cleats for the Defenders. The white-and-red colors mesh with Ohio State’s colors, so he got them customized to feature the iconic Buckeye logo.

Not a bad look. Buckeyes fans will definitely be pleased.

Jones was a fourth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. But after one year with limited playing time, he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He did not play for Los Angeles for three years, but stayed on the roster until August 2019.

After a short stint on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, Jones was released in mid-September, and was drafted by the XFL the following month.

Jones and the DC Defenders are slated to play their first game on Saturday, February 8 against the Seattle Dragons.