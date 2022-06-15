Report: Details Emerge From Oliver Luck, Vince McMahon Conference

12 Jul 2000: Vince McMahon talks during the XFL Press Conference at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck sued Vince McMahon two years ago because he never collected the remaining money from his contract. Well, this case is still ongoing.

A settlement conference for this dispute was held on Wednesday. According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, it lasted nine minutes.

Kaplan added that this trial remains scheduled for next month.

This decision might be an indication that the two sides, Luck and McMahon, are too far apart when it comes to their demands.

At least that's what NFL insider Mike Florio believes.

From ProFootballTalk:

This strongly implies that the presiding judge realized based on the parties’ respective positions that any effort to try to resolve the case would have been fruitless. That the two sides are too far apart and too dug in to ever reach a middle ground

Luck had over $20 million remaining on his XFL contract. However, the league ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Luck sued McMahon, the owner of WWE countersued. He claims Luck abandoned his duties.

We'll see if this case can finally come to an end later this summer.