Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Is Suing Vince McMahon

A major story has emerged from the demise of the XFL: former commissioner Oliver Luck is reportedly suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination.

Luck, the father of former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck and a former college athletics director at West Virginia and NCAA executive vice president, was hired by McMahon in 2018 to be the CEO and commissioner of the reborn XFL.

The league began play in 2020 but made it through only five weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

Earlier this month, the XFL originally announced it was suspending operations with the hope of returning in 2021. However, on April 10, league president Jeffrey Pollack laid off all league employees, terminating the second iteration of the XFL, which had gotten off to a stronger start than McMahon’s original 2001 enterprise.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Luck is suing for unspecified damages. The federal suit was filed last week in Connecticut.

“Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC (“Alpha”), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020. Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck’s employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon.”

First major litigation ensuing from fall of XFL: former commish Oliver Luck suing Vince McMahon. My story https://t.co/pLxrzDSnBf — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) April 21, 2020

The verbiage in Luck’s lawsuit also indicates he was terminated for cause. Luck says he found out about his fate on April 9, one day before the league shutdown for good.

The XFL officially filed for bankruptcy on April 13.