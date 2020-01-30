The 8 Colleges With The Most Players In The XFL

We’re just over a week away from the debut of the new XFL and final preparations are underway for Week 1. With the rosters now set, we finally have a look at which colleges will be most represented in the new league.

On Thursday the XFL revealed its “rosters by the numbers,” breaking down where the more than 400 XFL players come from across the country.

The numbers show that eight NCAA football programs have the most players in the XFL.

Here are the colleges with the most players in the XFL:

1. (tie) LSU – 10

1. (tie) Auburn – 10

3. Oklahoma – 9

4. Florida – 8

5. (tie) Florida State – 7

5. (tie) Maryland – 7

5. (tie) Oregon State – 7

5. (tie) Temple – 7

As with the NFL, the Southeastern Conference is the most well-represented conference in the XFL. Considering that three of the top eight schools hail from the SEC, that’s not much of a surprise.

Maryland and Temple both make sense to have such large contingents in the XFL. Their short distance from two franchises – the DC Defenders and New York Guardians – certainly made it easier for their alumni to try out.

The largest portion of XFL players from Oklahoma are with the Dallas Renegades, headed by legendary Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

Florida and Florida State are both within driving a train ride of the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The XFL will kick off on the weekend of February 8 and will air ABC, FOX, and ESPN.