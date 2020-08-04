The Rock Explains Why He Wanted To Buy The XFL

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a new part-owner of the XFL as the league attempts another comeback. Johnson has a special reason for making the investment.

Johnson’s early-life was filled with football. The Rock played football at the University of Miami and went onto win a national championship with the Hurricanes. Despite making just one start at Miami, Johnson was determined to make it to the NFL.

First, Johnson had a stop in the Canadian Football League. But his Canadian stint didn’t last very long. The Rock was cut early on in his CFL career, proving to be the end of his football career as a whole. All these years later, it was clearly a blessing in disguise.

The Rock is recognized as one of the most popular actors and WWE wrestlers in the Hollywood and WWE industries. Now, as a part-owner of the XFL, Johnson is hoping to help up-and-coming football players accomplish their dreams.

“With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to building our XFL brand to create something special for the fans,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, via 247Sports. “My dreams of playing professional football never came true, however — this passion venture allows me to create opportunities for other players to showcase their talents, take care of their families and make their own dreams come true. Now, my partners and I go to work — for the love of football.”

With a popular actor like Dwayne Johnson involved, the XFL appears poised for success.

The league gained plenty of popularity earlier this year in its comeback.

But the pandemic cut the 2020 season short.

The Rock is excited to help the XFL get back on its feet in future months.