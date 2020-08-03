The Rock Releases Statement Following Purchase Of The XFL

The XFL 2.0 may have folded, but the XFL brand could be primed for another resurrection – thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Monday morning, ESPN confirmed that The Rock had purchased the XFL for $15 million. With a net worth of over $300 million, it was well within his price range.

In an official statement, The Rock said that his investment in the league with partners Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale was based on his love of the game of football. He pledged to create “something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” The Rock said. “With pride and gratitude for all I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

Confirming that the @xfl2020 has been purchased by a group that includes Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, for $15 million. Deal contingent on court approval Aug. 7. Quote from Johnson below. The purchasing firm is Redbird Capital Partners. First reported by @Sportico pic.twitter.com/4pjwncCq0D — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 3, 2020

The brainchild of WWE owner Vince McMahon, the league first launched in 2001 but folded after its first season.

Despite its failure, the XFL retained a cult following for decades afterwards, leading to its revival. The new-and-improved league debuted in 2020 with plenty of fanfare. It also had some of the best ratings of any non-NFL professional football league in decades.

But the COVID-19 pandemic began right in the middle of the XFL season, forcing the league to shutter its doors. It suspended operations and has been dealing with the fallout ever since.

Fortunately, Vince McMahon isn’t the only wealthy businessman with ties to wrestling and football. The Rock was a star at the Miami and briefly played for the CFL before beginning his legendary wrestling career.

If anyone has what it takes to finally turn the XFL into something with staying power, it’s The Rock.