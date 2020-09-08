The Rock Sends Message About Why He Bought The XFL

The XFL has once again risen from the ashes, thanks to world-renowned celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock explained on Monday why he was so interested in buying the XFL after the league filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

It’s well-known Johnson has a history in the XFL. After a collegiate career at Miami, in which he won a national championship, Johnson took a chance in the XFL. His football career came to a quick end, though. He proceeded to follow his father’s footsteps into the WWE before entering the movie industry.

Johnson’s love for the XFL and the opportunities the league gives to football players looking to make a name for themselves was one of the primary reasons he purchased the league this year. He’s hoping he can create those opportunities for players in coming years.

Johnson reaffirmed his reasoning for being part of the group that purchased the XFL on Monday afternoon. The Rock is determined to build a league which allows players to “live their dreams” and “take care of their families.”

This is the fundamental core reason I wanted to acquire the XFL.

Create the opportunity for players to live their dreams and take care of their families. @DanyGarciaCo, myself and our exec team are hungry to build this league out for the players and fans. #XFL#opportunity 🏈 https://t.co/z32GPT6F6x — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 7, 2020

We’re certainly hoping The Rock can accomplish his mission. The XFL was off to a great start in its revival earlier this year. But the pandemic permanently halted the season, leading the league to eventually file for bankruptcy.

Johnson and his company swooped in earlier this year and purchased the league.

It’s unclear when the new XFL will restart the league. But with The Rock at the helm, it’s bound to be successful.