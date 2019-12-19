2 Notable XFL Trades Reportedly Took Place Today

With the XFL still a few months away from starting up, there were two major trades that went down on Thursday afternoon.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is usually known for his bombshell reports involving NFL teams, but it appears he’ll also break XFL news as well.

Schefter is reporting that Arrion Springs is being traded from the Tampa Bay Vipers to the Los Angeles Wildcats for Jalen Collins.

The second deal that Schefter reported involves a player-for-player swap between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Dallas Renegades. Markus Jones is heading to the Lone Star State, meanwhile Keith Mumphrey will go to Missouri.

Out of all the names being moved today in the XFL, the biggest has to be Collins. The former LSU cornerback had a short stint in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s a recap of the trades:

XFL Trades! 🏈The Tampa Bay Vipers traded CB Arrion Springs to the Los Angeles Wildcats for CB Jalen Collins. 🏈 The St. Louis Battlehawks traded LB Markus Jones to the Dallas Renegades for WR Keith Mumphrey. Per XFL sources…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2019

The XFL will officially open on the second weekend of February. Vince McMahon’s league currently consists of two divisions with four teams in each division.

It’ll be worth monitoring potential XFL trades leading up to the season opener, especially since Schefter is already reporting a few deals from now.

Stay tuned for more XFL updates.