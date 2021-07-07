XFL Announces When The League Will Return

With their Canadian Football League partnership now ended for the time being, the XFL appears to be going it alone as they attempt to return. So what does that mean for their next season?

In a statement released on Wednesday, the XFL lamented the outcome with the CFL but reaffirmed their desire to create a spring football league. The XFL said that they intend to kick off their next season in Spring 2023.

“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football,” the league’s statement said, via The Sports Business Journal. “We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023.”

The new XFL started its first season on February 8, 2020 and pulled good ratings for about a month. But the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to shut down, and resulted in bankruptcy filings.

Thankfully, the XFL was given new life in the form of a purchase from an ownership group that included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While their partnership with the CFL failed, it’s clear that the new group is determined to ensure that the XFL becomes a viable spring football league.

It may take a long time to see the product manifest on the field, but the XFL isn’t dead yet.

Will the XFL actually return in 2023?