XFL, CFL Reportedly “Discussing Options For Collaboration”

It might sound crazy, but we could potentially see two of the biggest football leagues merge together. On Wednesday, it was announced that the CFL and XFL are discussing options for collaboration.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the CFL and XFL are discussing a potential collaboration as they plan their returns to the field. These talks are currently in the early stages.

Due to these conversations about a collaboration with the CFL, the XFL has put its plans for the 2022 season on pause. Moments ago, XFL chairwoman/owner Dany Garcia provided an update on the league’s discussions with the CFL.

“Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field,” Garcia said. “A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities. The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league’s unique strengths.”

XFL president and CEO Jeffrey Pollack also shared his thoughts on this developing story. He seems fairly excited about this a pairing with the CFL.

“We are honored and excited to be in discussions with the CFL,” Pollack said. “It’s clear through our early conversations that we share a passion for football, an expansive sense of possibility, and a deep desire to create more opportunity for players and fans across North America and around the world.”

Pollack believes the CFL’s heritage combined with the XFL’s innovative rules could transform the game of football.

Would you want to see the CFL and XFL merge together?