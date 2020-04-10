XFL Reportedly Suspends Operations, Lays Off Employees

Just over two weeks ago, the XFL announced the cancellation of the 2020 season after initially suspending its campaign.

It was a tough blow for football fans, who finally had something to watch with the NFL and college football in their offseasons. On Friday afternoon, the league suffered another big blow.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the XFL announced in a call that it has suspended all operations. Yates further reported that league employees have also been laid off.

As for the players, they apparently learned about the news from the media as well. According to a report from XFL insider Konnor Fulk, the league did not reach out to players about the decision to shut down operations.

There was no conference call to the players about #XFL operation updates and no email sent to players as of 1 PM. — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 10, 2020

It’s an unfortunate break for the players and coaches who took the field for just a few weeks. Those players seeking to make a name for themselves won’t have that chance with the league closing operations.

It’s unclear at this point if the league will make a return for the 2021 season. The league previously said it planned to return, but these are unforeseen circumstances.

The XFL already allowed players to seek NFL contracts. Even more will be making the jump to the NFL with the XFL suspending operations now.