Deion Sanders’ Son, A Top QB Recruit, Has Several Major Offers

There are several four-star quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class, but not all of them get the opportunity to work out with Tom Brady like Shedeur Sanders did on Saturday.

Sanders is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and a legitimate prospect in his own right. He owns over two dozen scholarship offers and is among the top-ranked players at his position.

Yesterday, Shedeur tweeted multiple photos of him and Brady working out. Not a bad guy to get quarterbacking tips from.

“Learning from the 🐐 soaking up all the knowledge💯,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders, who plays for Cedar Hill (Tex.) Trinity Christian School, is the No. 34 rising senior in Texas and the 12th-ranked Pro-Style quarterback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

In addition to his father’s alma mater Florida State, Sanders has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF and others. His most recent 247Sports scouting report compares the 6-foot-2, 198-pound signal caller to current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“Upside is an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and potential NFL draft pick,” wrote 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

Over the last two seasons, Sanders has helped lead Trinity Christian to a 27-1 overall record and back-to-back Texas Division II state titles.