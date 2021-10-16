The Spun

Florida Fans Worried After Anthony Richardson’s Answer When Asked About Transferring

Anthony Richardson makes a throw against South Florida.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators passes during a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Florida fell to LSU in a thriller on Saturday, 49-42, and now appears to have a quarterback controversy in the aftermath. A post-game quote from freshman signal-caller Anthony Richardson has some Gators fans worried.

Junior quarterback Emory Jones started the game for the Gators, but didn’t play particularly well, and was eventually replaced by Richardson. Richardson made a few mistakes, but also led the Gators on four scoring drives that kept the team in the game. He finished 10-of-19 for 167 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Head coach Dan Mullen has not committed to a starting quarterback moving forward, and called Richardson a “developing” player after the contest. It’s unclear how that landed.

Per 247 Sports:

Nick de la Torre from Rivals posted a quote to Twitter that might not make Florida fans feel great about Richardson sticking around – assuming he’s not the starting quarterback sooner rather than later.

Zach Goodall of SI’s Fan Nation also grabbed a quote from Richardson in the aftermath.

There’s no doubt that Florida played better on offense with Richardson behind center. That said, it was just one game.

Mullen, like Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, may have to make a tough decision on his starting quarterback that involves more than just play on the field in an era when signal-callers aren’t often willing to wait around to get their turn.

We’ll see how this one plays out. Florida next gets No. 1 Georgia in two weeks.

