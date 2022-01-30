The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Punishment News

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL has handed down its punishment to Tyreek Hill for what he did during last weekend’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

During a late touchdown in the thrilling overtime matchup, the Kansas City wide receiver flashed his infamous peace-sign celebration as he beat his man into the endzone.

Despite the league’s recent crackdown on taunting penalties, Hill was not accessed a penalty on the field. But on Saturday, he received a pretty significant after-the-fact punishment of $10,300.

Some fans were upset by the fact that a flag wasn’t thrown on what would’ve been a game-changing penalty.

“Just think if the flag was thrown how much that changes the ending of the game,” one fan wrote.

“Everyone in the world knew it was taunting and they didnt call it because it would have negated the play and been a big controversy. The NFL and its officials are a joke tbh,” another added.

Others were annoyed with the league’s decision to fine Hill altogether.

“I’m sorry but this is stupid to me.. Cmon now, he flashed the peace sign, not the middle finger..” one fans said.

“You have to take pride in the “No Fun League” thing at this point, don’t you @nfl?” another wrote.

With tomorrow’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals looming, it’s hard to imagine Tyreek Hill is paying any mind to this fine.

Tomorrow’s game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.