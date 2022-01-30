The NFL has handed down its punishment to Tyreek Hill for what he did during last weekend’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

During a late touchdown in the thrilling overtime matchup, the Kansas City wide receiver flashed his infamous peace-sign celebration as he beat his man into the endzone.

Despite the league’s recent crackdown on taunting penalties, Hill was not accessed a penalty on the field. But on Saturday, he received a pretty significant after-the-fact punishment of $10,300.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $10,300 for flashing his peace sign at a #Bills player on his late touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Some fans were upset by the fact that a flag wasn’t thrown on what would’ve been a game-changing penalty.

“Just think if the flag was thrown how much that changes the ending of the game,” one fan wrote.

“Everyone in the world knew it was taunting and they didnt call it because it would have negated the play and been a big controversy. The NFL and its officials are a joke tbh,” another added.

This is still the dumbest thing I’ve seen in awhile let’s not throw a game changing flag on a taunting play but fined the guy for said taunting 🤣🤦‍♂️ @NFL #oops https://t.co/M1eAGwC7jY — Zachary Hale (@zhale1221) January 30, 2022

Others were annoyed with the league’s decision to fine Hill altogether.

“I’m sorry but this is stupid to me.. Cmon now, he flashed the peace sign, not the middle finger..” one fans said.

“You have to take pride in the “No Fun League” thing at this point, don’t you @nfl?” another wrote.

No clue why the players didn’t fight this more during in CBA. The NFL routinely takes 5 figures out of their pockets for foolishness. https://t.co/1Sy74bbixH — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 29, 2022

With tomorrow’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals looming, it’s hard to imagine Tyreek Hill is paying any mind to this fine.

Tomorrow’s game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.