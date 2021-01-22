The Baltimore Ravens will be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, but make no mistake, John Harbaugh isn’t going to beg one of the top free agents to join his squad.

Baltimore possesses the best rushing attack in all of football due to the versatility of Lamar Jackson. The downside is that it ranks toward the bottom of the NFL in passing yards per game.

Harbaugh acknowledges the Ravens’ need for another wideout. However, the former Super Bowl champion won’t add a wide receiver who just cares about their individual numbers.

“I’m not a college coach and I don’t have to recruit anybody,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “You want to win? You want to win? You want to be a part of a great organization, and you want to be a part of a team, and you want to love coming to work every single day, and you’re a football player and you love football? If you’re all about stats, and numbers, and your stat line, and how many balls you catch, necessarily, and that’s all you care for – then there’s a lot of other teams you can go play for, and we’ll be looking forward to lining up against you.”

Mark Andrews and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown have proven to be reliable targets for Jackson over the past two seasons, but there is no denying that Baltimore’s receiving corps needs some upgrades.

Adding a big target like Kenny Golladay or Allen Robinson would do wonders for the Ravens’ offense. Unfortunately they might be a bit too expensive for Harbaugh and the front office.

The Ravens are projected to have $14 million in cap space for this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta could free up more spending money in the coming months, though.

