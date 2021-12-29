LeBron James Reacts To NFL Legend John Madden’s Passing

NBA superstar LeBron James was one of many sports figures who paid tribute to John Madden tonight. Madden passed away earlier today at age 85.

The legendary former NFL head coach and broadcaster had been living out of the spotlight since retiring from broadcasting in 2009, but his impact on football and its culture never waned. Madden was not just a Super Bowl-winning coach and award-winning analyst; he also had his name on a video game dynasty and touched countless people as a humanitarian.

James, who no doubt grew up playing the Madden franchise in addition to hearing the silver-haired former coach on television, tweeted his respects to Madden moments ago.

“Rest in Paradise to the GOAT John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on!!!!!” James wrote.

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

The outpouring of love for Madden has been swift and widespread. It is only going to continue in the coming days.

What an impact he made in his time on Earth.