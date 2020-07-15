The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Not Signing Long-term Contract

Dak Prescott in the first half against New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles out ot the pocket during the first half of a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will be a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 NFL season. But beyond that, his long-term status in Dallas is now an absolute mystery.

Dak and the Cowboys failed to agree to terms on a long term deal before the NFL’s deadline for franchise tag players to re-sign. As a result, he will play out the season and become a free agent in 2021 (unless the Cowboys tag him again at a 20-percent markup).

Fans on Twitter have had very mixed reactions to this situation. Naturally, Dak’s brother Tad took his side on Twitter, but he’s far from the only one who feels Dallas messed it up.

Cowboys fans, bloggers and media members across the internet are taking their shots at Dallas over this. Some pointed out that it’s a rehash of their failure to get a deal done in 2019, pointing to a longstanding failure on the part of Jerry Jones and his team.

“I’m disgusted at how the [Cowboys] have dealt with [Dak] contract negotiations,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “He should have been signed with no hesitation.”

The [Cowboys] are a joke for not signing [Dak],” wrote another. “He’s done it the right way the entire time he’s been here yet you prioritize knuckleheads smdh!”

Dak Prescott is now just the third quarterback in the franchise tag era to play out the season on the tag. Both times – Drew Brees with the Chargers and Kirk Cousins with Washington – the tagged quarterback walked the next season.

That doesn’t bode well for Dallas heading into 2021…


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.