NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Not Signing Long-term Contract

Dak Prescott will be a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 NFL season. But beyond that, his long-term status in Dallas is now an absolute mystery.

Dak and the Cowboys failed to agree to terms on a long term deal before the NFL’s deadline for franchise tag players to re-sign. As a result, he will play out the season and become a free agent in 2021 (unless the Cowboys tag him again at a 20-percent markup).

Fans on Twitter have had very mixed reactions to this situation. Naturally, Dak’s brother Tad took his side on Twitter, but he’s far from the only one who feels Dallas messed it up.

Cowboys fans, bloggers and media members across the internet are taking their shots at Dallas over this. Some pointed out that it’s a rehash of their failure to get a deal done in 2019, pointing to a longstanding failure on the part of Jerry Jones and his team.

The Dallas Cowboys showed a total and complete misunderstanding of the quarterback market and how to project it by not getting a deal done with Dak Prescott in 2019. Somehow, amazingly, they managed to do it again in 2020. Truly incredible. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 15, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys 100% botched the Dak Prescott contract process. Whether you're on team Pay Dak or team Not Pay Dak, that should be obvious. Either way, all the Cowboys have done is cost themselves money & cap space. Horrible job by the front office. — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) July 15, 2020

“I’m disgusted at how the [Cowboys] have dealt with [Dak] contract negotiations,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “He should have been signed with no hesitation.”

“The [Cowboys] are a joke for not signing [Dak],” wrote another. “He’s done it the right way the entire time he’s been here yet you prioritize knuckleheads smdh!”

Dak Prescott is now just the third quarterback in the franchise tag era to play out the season on the tag. Both times – Drew Brees with the Chargers and Kirk Cousins with Washington – the tagged quarterback walked the next season.

That doesn’t bode well for Dallas heading into 2021…