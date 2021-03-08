As if Tom Brady needs any more help in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers quarterback reportedly wants to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. this off-season.

We’ve seen this story before. Brady loves working with former superstar receivers. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the veteran quarterback convinced Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and Antonio Brown to join him in Tampa. Both proved essential to the Bucs’ success last season.

Brady’s latest wish is to acquire OBJ this off-season. While crazier things have happened, ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t see it happening. The NFL insider joined Get Up! on Monday to discuss the Beckham-to-Tampa rumors and said it’s unlikely he lands with the Bucs because of his $15.8 million cap hit.

Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucs somehow pulled this off. The Brady factor makes a major difference.

While unlikely, it’s fun to speculate what Odell Beckham Jr. would do catching passes from Tom Brady. It would probably be one of the best QB-WR duos we’ve seen over the past decade.

NFL fans are sending in their reactions to the latest OBJ trade rumors. Most agree Brady and OBJ would be unstoppable.

Not that I think it will actually happen, but Odell is pretty much the perfect receiver for Brady — Dave Gray (@djg23) March 8, 2021

Odell and AB as WRs for Brady? 👀🔥 https://t.co/9cKz7ylslY — Kenneth (@kennethtacorda_) March 8, 2021

As much fun a Brady-OBJ connection would be, the NFL would be completely unbalanced if a trade were to happen. The Bucs are more than capable of winning another Super Bowl next season with their current roster. They really don’t need another superstar receiver.

The last thing most NFL fans want to see is another unstoppable Brady dynasty.