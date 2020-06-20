At Least 30 LSU Football Players Are Reportedly In Quarantine This Week

At least 30 LSU players are in quarantine this week according to a new report by Sports Illustrated, as some have tested positive for COVID-19.

The exact number of positive coronavirus cases has yet to be confirmed as school officials work to protect the health privacy of the student-athletes. But we do know “at least 30” members of the LSU football program are isolating from teammates. Fortunately, there haven’t been any hospitalizations or “serious illnesses” within the Tigers’ program.

Several of those in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19. The others in isolation were in direct contact with teammates who tested positive – they’re currently quarantining as a safety precaution.

The largest source of the outbreak appears to be from several nightclubs close to LSU’s campus known as “Tigerland.” The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Friday 100 people who recently attended Tigerland have tested positive for COVID-19. Several LSU players are quarantining after attending Tigerland this week.

NEWS: At least 30 #LSU football players have been in quarantine, sources tell @SINow. Some have tested positive; others found to have contacted positives. A portion got infected at Baton Rouge nightclub outbreak. No hospitalizations or serious illness.https://t.co/yWekg8M7ce — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 20, 2020

LSU is one of several major programs battling the global pandemic. Clemson announced on Friday 23 of its football players have tested positive for COVID-19. Kansas State is also dealing with a similar dilemma. The Wildcats announced on Saturday 14 of their student-athletes have also tested positive.

The past week of college football news in relation to the pandemic doesn’t inspire much confidence in the 2020 season. As more programs conduct voluntary team workouts, COVID-19 cases within college football will likely grow.

Fortunately for now, it doesn’t appear any current college football players are battling serious coronavirus symptoms.

[Sports Illustrated]