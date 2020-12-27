Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Postgame Dance Celebration

With a narrow 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, the Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak and clinched an NFC North title victory.

Finally with a chance to celebrate, Pittsburg wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and him teammates released another one of their patented locker-room dance videos.

Here’s a clip of Smith-Schuster and his squad after the game:

Corvette, corvette (JuJu did say he was going to keep his dancing in-house going forward) pic.twitter.com/QbX0yhbsuV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 27, 2020

Prior to today’s game, Smith-Schuster had a ritual where he would dance on the opposing team’s logo before each game.

These dances were fine during the Steelers 11-0 start — but once they started losing, the pregame antics started to lose their charm. After Pittsburg’s third straight loss to the Bengals last week, Smith-Schuster announced he was canceling this ritual for good.

The young receiver had just three catches for 15 yards and a fumble in the 27-17 loss.

“For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I’m not going to change who I am. …I saw it more as not disrespect, but it’s for my fans on social media,” Smith-Schuster said.

JuJu says he's going to stop dancing on logos for the betterment of the team. "For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I'm not going to change who I am. …I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2020

In today’s win over the Colts, Smith-Schuster reeled in nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. It’s fair to say he had more than enough to celebrate on Sunday.

With a shocking Browns loss to the New York Jets today, Cleveland no longer has a chance to take the division lead in the final stretches of the season.

The Steelers will face off against the Browns next Sunday with a chance to keep them out of the playoffs.