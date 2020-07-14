Dallas Cowboys Release First Look At CeeDee Lamb In No. 88 Jersey

The Dallas Cowboys added an incredible talent to their offense this year, landing CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though he hasn’t played at the pro level just yet, expectations will be high for the Oklahoma product.

Lamb will wear No. 88 during his rookie year with the Cowboys. It’s a number that has been worn by several franchise legends, such as Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

With the regular season set to begin this September, the Cowboys gave fans an early treat this afternoon. They released a video of Lamb putting on the No. 88 jersey for the first time. Fans are buzzing on social media over the video.

In the video that Dallas released on Twitter, Lamb couldn’t hold back his emotions, saying “I’m very excited. I just wish game day was today.”

A few days prior to this video coming out, Lamb teased his followers on Instagram with a picture of himself in the No. 88 jersey.

Let’s just say that Cowboys fans are eager to see Lamb catching touchdown passes from Dak Prescott.

During his final season at Oklahoma, CeeDee Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Despite already having two established wideouts in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t pass up the chance to draft a playmaker like Lamb.

We’ll see if Lamb can live up to the hype in the Lone Star State.

[Dallas Cowboys]