NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Trade News

matthew stafford celebrates during a lions gameDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The 2021 offseason is already shaping up to be the most eventful in years. In a surprising turn of events, Matthew Stafford has officially been traded by the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

Before recent reports surfaced that Stafford was interested in heading to LA, a Lions-Rams trade seemed well out of the question, with the Rams’ lacking a 2021 first-round pick, and Jared Goff’s huge contract.

NFL fans and analysts quickly took to Twitter to react to the blockbuster news.

The Rams gave up about as sweet a deal as you could hope for if you’re a Detroit Lions fan in return for Stafford.

Two-first round picks was far more than anyone around the league suspected — and maybe more than the Los Angeles Rams could afford. With tonight’s deal, LA won’t have another first-round pick until the 2024 draft. The last time the Rams picked in the first round was back in 2016 when they selected Goff first overall.

With Deshaun Watson still potentially on the trading block, the NFL world is wondering what the Texans’ superstar quarterback is worth.

Now that Sean McVay has a reliable veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford at the helm, his sharp offensive mind will finally be able to operate at full capacity. Joining an already-elite Rams defense, Stafford and Los Angeles have a legitimate shot to make a Super Bowl run in 2021.

While multiple NFL insiders have confirmed the move, the deal won’t be finalized until sometime in March.

Stay tuned for updates about the developing Rams-Lions trade situation.


