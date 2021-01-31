NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Trade News

The 2021 offseason is already shaping up to be the most eventful in years. In a surprising turn of events, Matthew Stafford has officially been traded by the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

Before recent reports surfaced that Stafford was interested in heading to LA, a Lions-Rams trade seemed well out of the question, with the Rams’ lacking a 2021 first-round pick, and Jared Goff’s huge contract.

NFL fans and analysts quickly took to Twitter to react to the blockbuster news.

Stafford’s going to be an absolute ANIMAL in that McVay offense — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2021

NFC West is so insanely loaded again. It’ll be the best division in football for the 2nd year in a row.

Russell Wilson

Kyler Murray

49ers TBD

And now, Matt Stafford pic.twitter.com/jDYMLzc5Qg — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 31, 2021

People on my Twitter feed are split between thinking Stafford is a small upgrade over Goff, and a huge one. Stafford being with the Lions for a long time is the reason for this split.

The Rams are betting that their coaching and setup will make Stafford a top-tier QB. We'll see — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 31, 2021

Rams going all in with their current roster 😳 (side note: what does this say about Goff??) https://t.co/dLISw2dJHn — Cameron Yap (@CameronYap) January 31, 2021

That's a heck of a haul for the Lions. Not that I expect them to do anything with it because, you know, Loins. But still, they wanted a lot for Stafford and they got it. https://t.co/kMDcqiCxXa — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 31, 2021

Stafford was always the one QB of the supposed "Quarterback Carousel" that was definitely moving. Lions had multiple suitors. Options create leverage, and they used that leverage well. And the Rams give away first-rounders more than anyone. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 31, 2021

The Rams gave up about as sweet a deal as you could hope for if you’re a Detroit Lions fan in return for Stafford.

Two-first round picks was far more than anyone around the league suspected — and maybe more than the Los Angeles Rams could afford. With tonight’s deal, LA won’t have another first-round pick until the 2024 draft. The last time the Rams picked in the first round was back in 2016 when they selected Goff first overall.

With Deshaun Watson still potentially on the trading block, the NFL world is wondering what the Texans’ superstar quarterback is worth.

Rams gave up a lot, but ultimately it was the right move for them. Stafford will finally get a chance to play around a complete team. Have to think this also increases Watson’s trade value. https://t.co/1LewzLrFhL — Christian Franco (@Franco_C15) January 31, 2021

If Matt Stafford is worth 2 first rounders then the Texans are going to ask for like 5 first rounders for Deshaun Watson https://t.co/UYNqBgQWeG — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 31, 2021

I know Stafford is good, but two firsts, a third and QB? Texans might ask for an entire franchise for Watson then. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 31, 2021

Deshaun Watson's agent after seeing the Stafford trade pic.twitter.com/M1akdpCLSe — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 31, 2021

Based on Stafford scale, #Texans should end up with 4-5 first-round picks and a starting QB if/when they trade Deshaun Watson. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) January 31, 2021

Now that Sean McVay has a reliable veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford at the helm, his sharp offensive mind will finally be able to operate at full capacity. Joining an already-elite Rams defense, Stafford and Los Angeles have a legitimate shot to make a Super Bowl run in 2021.

While multiple NFL insiders have confirmed the move, the deal won’t be finalized until sometime in March.

Stay tuned for updates about the developing Rams-Lions trade situation.