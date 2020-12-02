Is Paige Spiranac Married? Who Is The Golf Star’s Husband?

Paige Spiranac burst onto the sports scene just over five years ago and has become one of the most-followed athletes – or former athletes – on social media. The 27-year-old former collegiate golfer has amassed nearly three (2.9) million followers on Instagram alone. Add in another nearly 380,000 followers on Twitter and Spiranac is rather internet famous.

The former gymnast who turned to golf after an injury doesn’t look like many other golfers out there. Whether it’s a flattering outfit – not normally worn in a traditional golf setting – or the time she posed in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition, Spiranac has become golf’s sex symbol. The social media star has made plenty of headlines over the years, but her podcast, “Playing A Round” — took things up a notch. She talked about her previous dating history and the time an ex-boyfriend published a nude photo of her.

She loves to take satirical shots at the game’s best, including Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

Let’s learn a little bit more about who Spiranac is.

Who Is Paige Spiranac?

“Growing up in Colorado with a ballerina mother and entrepreneur father, Spiranac had dreams of being an Olympic gymnast but was sidelined at age 12 by kneecap injuries,” the New York Post noted.

She took to golf quite naturally and eventually became the top-ranked junior golfer from the state of Colorado. Spiranac earned a golf scholarship at the University of Arizona, later transferring to San Diego State.

Once there, college website Total Frat Move wrote about the aspiring golfer – not for her abilities on the golf course, mind you. That sparked what would become a more than three-million-person following between Instagram and Twitter.

Is Paige Spiranac Married?

As millions of people fawn over Spiranac, everyone seems to have one question: is she taken? The unfortunate answer for those who thought they had a chance is, “yes.”

In 2018, Spiranac married personal trainer Steven Tinoco. “I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” Spiranac told the New York Post. “He will say, ‘Hey show a little more cleavage.’ ”

According to a report from The Sun, Spiranac and Tinoco got engaged in 2016 in a trip to Dubai. Two years later, they married.

Who Is Paige Spiranac’s Husband?

Steven Tinoco is a personal trainer in the Scottsdale, Arizona area according to his official website. “I’m a certified personal trainer (NESTA) and former professional baseball player with a passion for health and fitness,” he said.

He, like Spiranac is a former athlete who turned himself into a social media star.

Tinoco played collegiate baseball at Long Beach State University, where he starred enough to be selected in the 2010 MLB Draft. The Tampa Bay Rays selected Tinoco in the 34th round of the draft.

He floated around the minor league system for several years before he settled into life as a personal trainer.

Does Paige Spiranac Still Play Golf?

Spiranac noted that she does not play – or plan to attempt to play – professional golf any longer. “I don’t play professionally anymore. I am in golf media,” she said.

Of course, a quick glance at her Instagram account shows she still loves the sport.

Spiranac’s Instagram is full of racy photos, well, that is if you’re accustomed to seeing a golfer in a buttoned-up polo and slacks. The attention she’s gained from her social media accounts led to questions about whether or not she was a legitimate golfer.

“When it comes to the golf industry, I know that people see me as a gimmick,” Spiranac said, via The Guardian. “I don’t think I am. If I was a guy and I had the same social following, I don’t think people would call it a gimmick. They’d say it was great.”

It’s not just men suggesting she doesn’t belong either.

The New York Post noted that after she landed the cover of Golf Digest in 2016, ESPN personality Sarah Spain made an interesting comment. “I don’t give many props to Golf Digest but I’ll give them props on finding a way to make it seem like it made sense to have this total nobody on their cover,” she said.

Those comments came not long before Spiranac earned her first professional tour win. “Spiranac shot a final-round 68 at Orange Tree Golf Resort to win a Cactus Tour event, her first victory since turning professional after graduating from San Diego State last year,” Golf Digest wrote in 2016.

As for her “Insta-golf” fame, Spiranac said she wasn’t proud of it at first.

“I have been a bit conflicted on it, to be honest. When I started my pro career, I didn’t have any financial backing so I needed to leverage my social media. I started out with good intentions,” she said. “Then the Insta-golf girl morphed into something I wasn’t really proud of, where girls who aren’t into golf started posing to get followers.”

However, she knows she helped change the game.

“These girls are out there making golf cool. We are getting more women into golf. I’m proud of where it’s gone,” she said.

Despite all of the negativity surrounding her social media stardom, Spiranac is doing just fine. From making fun of Charles Barkley, to firing back at ignorant men online, Spiranac’s social media presence isn’t going anywhere.